Rams President Kevin Demoff Raves About the Organization's Direction
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most storied franchises in National Football League. They have also been one of the most successful franchises in the league since they relocated from the Midwest back to Los Angeles, establishing themselves as one of the league's best organizations.
Los Angeles has consistently put together one of the best teams in the league and have made it to the playoffs often since returning to Los Angeles. They have the best stadium and one of the most well-respected front offices and head coaches in the league in Sean McVay.
The Rams' front office has spent most of the offseason adding players to the roster, as they continue to build what they hope is a Super Bowl-caliber roster for next season. Los Angeles is in a prime position to succeed on and off the field over the next few years.
At the NFL owners' meetings, Rams president Kevin Demoff addressed the future of the organization, as they have experienced a new level of success since their relocation back to Califonia. Demoff believes the Rams are in a good place moving forward.
"I don't think this organization's ever been in a better place since we returned to Los Angeles than we are entering the 2025 season," Demoff said.
Demoff noted the Rams look to continue growing as a team and an organization. He is fully confident in the direction everything is going.
"The football team is in amazing shape. The fan base is doing fantastic. I think organizationally, we found our footing and what we do really well, and where we can continue to grow and get better. We have an amazing group of people, an amazing group of leaders," Demoff said.
"I truly say this, I don't know any other organization that could have pulled off what we did for the wild card game on three days' notice. I hope no one else ever has to try. But the fact that we could do that and do it capably well didn't surprise me, and I hoped we would never go through anything like 2018 again. But it was a reflection of just what an amazing group of people we have, how they're adaptive and visionary and can work together.
