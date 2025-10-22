Rams' Davante Adams Names Successor After Top Performance From Understudy
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday and after the game, Davante Adams named Mumpfield as his heir apparent, diving into their relationship and why he believes Mumpfield will eventually succeed him as the Rams' top outside threat.
Adams on Mumpfield
After the game, Adams' once again referred to Mumpfield as his son, emphasizing the relationship both men have built over their short time together as Mumpfield looks to take lessons from Adams to forge his own way while Adams' continues to be pushed to new heights by go-getters like Mumpfield.
"I think he's ahead of where I was my rookie year as far as being comfortable in the league," Adams stated after the Jaguars game. "He's crazy coachable and he's got all the ability in the world. So as far as whenever I'm done in there, he'll go and step up and he'll be catching a lot more touchdowns than he did today."
Adams Has Had A Vision For the Young Gun
Earlier in the year, Adams was asked if he's learned anything from the younger receivers on the team.
“It's not as much of they're going to open their mouth and say something I haven't heard,” Adams said Saturday, “but different techniques. The wheel's always being reinvented and you can only do so much with certain routes.”
Adams would then single out Mumpfield for his game-changing ability as Mumpfield began to lay down the framework for what should be a phenomenal career.
“And that's opened my eyes,” Adams said about Mumpfield. “Not necessarily like, ‘Oh my God; I've never seen that,’ but it’s him changing up his pace and working through some things, seeing some of the errors and the trial and error, I guess I could say.
“Even over the course of three practice days, how he can transform and go and kill some of our better corners on some amazing routes. It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.”
The Inside Scoop
Adams is correct, Mumpfield is crazy coachable and I know that because I asked Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber about him and he said the same thing. I've spoken to Mumpfield on multiple occasions and he shared that Adams was handing out lessons and inside info back in OTAs when Adams himself was attempting to find his place within the team.
These two are exciting players and with there being no bitterness between them, this is one of those moments where brilliance meets ball. While this may not turn into a Cris Carter-Randy Moss partnership overnight, wait a few years and reevaluate because this duo isn't going anywhere.
