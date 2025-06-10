Rams' Konata Mumpfield Details Lessons Shared By Davante Adams
As Rams' rookie wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has been making the transition to the NFL, he's been the beneficiary of a well of knowledge, citing Davante Adams and Puka Nacua as a source of information.
When I spoke to Mumpfield following OTAs last week, we spoke about the craft of being a receiver, with Mumfield diving into the ways he has refined his skillset since joining the organization.
"Just locking into the details, I mean, just making sure every little thing, just overexaggerating that, whether it's I remember Yarbs [WR Coach Eric Yarber] was telling me, don't be lazy with catching the ball, just looking the ball all the way into the tuck, or just having the right feet when you're going into certain in-breaking or outbreaking routes and things like that. Just paying attention to the small details and leverage, whatever Davante [Adams] says, or Puka [Nacua], or the vets, just in general, or whatever they have going on."
Davante Adams has been sharing his perspective on the game with his teammates, notably being photographed showing Puka Nacua the secret behind his success.
Mumpfield then went into Davante Adams specifically, sharing a piece of advice he got from the All-Pro pass catcher.
"I know I had asked Davante about his thought process and on certain releases, and he was telling me how he does his release. That kind of stuck with me, just understanding how he operates and, you know, being able to learn from that."
Mumpfield has shone in OTAs, making many get excited about the prospect of seeing what he can do once he puts the pads on. After being drafted, Mumpfield spoke about the prospect of being a part of the Rams' receiver room.
"It's truly a blessing. Just being able to be in a room with those guys and coming in... I feel like I'm a student of the game. I love to watch film, I love watching football, and I love watching every single one of those receivers in that group. They do everything differently and so well. Just being able to come in and just learn, soak everything up, work hard, be able to just learn it and just get everything from those guys is amazing."
He put his words into practice and the results are paying dividends.
