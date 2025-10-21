Rams Wide Receiver Hauls in National Praise After Career First
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday, opening up scoring in the teams' contest in London.
Following the game, ESPN NFL Analyst Louis Riddick spoke about Mumpfield. Riddick, a former NFL player, scout, and executive, was high on Mumpfield during the NFL pre-draft process. He lobbied for Mumpfield to be taken by the Rams, citing Mumpfield's ability to play in different roles within the McVay offense and how his route running is at an elite level.
Riddick Chimes In Again
With Riddick's evaluation getting attention again, Riddick doubled down on his original claim, showing love to the Rams rookie pass catcher after his career milestone.
"No doubt. Konata making plays just like I thought he would when given the chance. Perfect match playing with Stafford," stated Riddick. "Super happy for him!!!"
Riddick Backs Mumpfield Before Draft
Back in April, Riddick put out an opinion that the Rams should draft Mumpfield, citing a perfect fit within the offense and position group room.
"Think about a pairing of WR @konata_b with Puka, Davante, and Stafford in LA if the #Rams were to draft him….Come on man…this is the kind of thing I’m talking about when I say that this WR draft has ballers. Mumpfield can play inside or out, runs GREAT routes, is tough as F, will go over the middle, has great hands, will block…#Ramshouse you should want this," stated Riddick in a tweet.
The Rams would end up using their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Mumpfield, and Mumpfield has been phenomenal in his growth, repeatedly making play after play throughout training camp and preseason.
An Excerpt From The Past
During the Rams' first OTA practice in which the media was allowed to attend, this was my observation of Mumpfield.
Konata Mumpfield was absolutely brilliant on the day. He showed off his ball tracking skills on an underthrown pass by Jimmy Garoppolo, but it was a constant ability to snatch balls out of the sky that truly exemplified how he dazzled.
Mumpfield was consistent in his approach and execution, putting together some great film as he battles for his opportunities.
Mumpfield is a legitimate NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. His skills from college have not only translated, but with improved quarterback play, those skills have evolved. His candidacy will likely depend not on whether he's able to execute on opportunities, but is more dependent on opportunities being called to come his way.
