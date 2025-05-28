3 Observations on Rams OTA No. 1
The Los Angeles Rams were flying at OTAs and we were on sight to observe it all. Here are three observations from Wednesday's activities.
1. Konata Mumpfield made himself known
Konata Mumpfield was absolutely brilliant on the day. He showed off his ball tracking skills on an underthrown pass by Jimmy Garoppolo, but it was a constant ability to snatch balls out of the sky that truly exemplified how he dazzled.
Mumpfield was consistent in his approach and execution, putting together some great film as he battles for his opportunities.
Mumpfield is a legitimate NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. His skills from college have not only translated, but with improved quarterback play, those skills have evolved. His candidacy will likely depend not on whether he's able to execute on opportunities, but is more dependent on opportunities being called to come his way.
2. The Defensive Back room is putting in the work
Sean McVay made sure to mention how important it was to have Ahkello Witherspoon at OTAs. Witherspoon missed the last two OTAs despite being on the Rams roster during the 2023 and 2024 season as both times he was signed after the start of the regular season.
McVay also commented on Cobie Durant's development while Emmanuel Forbes and Shaun Jolly made interceptions during team periods. Jolly intercepted a pass, making an athletic grab while diving to the ground after the receiver in front of him slipped, while Forbes was in the right position to not only snag the ball but stayed on his feet to make a return.
Jolly is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster while Forbes looks to improve after not meeting expectations with the Washington Commanders and failing to break into the Rams' defense due to his late arrival to the team.
3. Davante Adams is simply that dude.
Adams is already a favorite of Matthew Stafford as the two men work to develop their consistency and chemistry. Adams made play after play, notably using his body to box out Derion Kendrick on a bullet fired towards him. Perhaps Stafford has modern versions of Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp in Adams and Puka Nacua.
Adams and the offense took care of business in practice, but in the same breath, defensive coordinator Chris Shula and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant had the defense humming, flying to the ball. It was a great day of iron sharpening iron with effort levels going through the roof.
