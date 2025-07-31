Rams Rookie Continues to Dominate Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams can not stop raving about Konata Mumpfield. He's been phenomenal for the team throughout training camp as he appears to be the next gem in a long line of non-first round receiver jewels drafted during the Sean McVay era.
Mumpfield is quickly becoming a fan favorite as the entire wide receiver room competes for snaps in an offense that is coming together in spite of Matthew Stafford's abscense.
As offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur plays a massive role in the utilization of Mumpfield so considering his opinion carries a lot of weight, his recent words speak volumes on what we could expect from Mumpfield this season.
“He just understands football," stated LaFleur. "He understands stems. He understands angles. He has a great feel for space and a knack for space. His route tempo changes. He’s catching the ball great. He’s fearless in terms of going over the middle and stuff like that. Obviously, that'll have to come to fruition when we get into real games when safeties and linebackers can actually light you up and stuff like that. I think from his college film and what I've seen from his demeanor, I don't think that's going to be a problem. Most importantly, he's just fitting in with guys. He's a very mature rookie. I am really excited about ‘Mump’.”
When I had the opportunity to speak to Mumpfield during OTAs, it was clear his football IQ was off the charts. During our conversation, Mumpfield talked about some of the lessons he learned from Adams.
"I know I had asked Davante about his thought process and on certain releases, and he was telling me how he does his release," stated Mumpfield. "That kind of stuck with me, just understanding how he operates and, you know, being able to learn from that."
In response, when asked if Adams has learned anything from his younger teammates, he specifically mentioned Mumpfield.
“It's not as much of they're going to open their mouth and say something I haven't heard but different techniques," stated Adams. "The wheel's always being reinvented and you can only do so much with certain routes, but I've seen stuff from even [Wide Receiver] Konata [Mumpfield] since he's been out here and that's opened my eyes, not necessarily like, ‘Oh my God, I've never seen that’, but its him changing up his pace and working through some things, seeing some of the errors and the trial and error I guess I could say. Even over the course of three practice days, how he can transform and go and kill some of our better corners on some amazing routes. It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.”
Mumpfield has the tools and the mentor. Now he just needs his stage.
