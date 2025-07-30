WATCH: Rams Mike LaFleur's Second 2025 Training Camp Press Conference
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up a light day of walkthroughs on Wednesday as they prepare to not only finish up training camp but also immediately jump into preseason and joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.
After practice, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to reporters.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
Last week LaFleur held his first press conference of training camp, speaking on various topics regarding the offense.
Q: What does Davante Adams add to the offense?
“Obviously his numbers and his career are speaking for itself," wrote LaFleur. "He’s in such great shape physically. He's in such great shape mentally. He’s just having fun being out here. It’s training camp. We haven't put the pads on or anything like that so it still has resemblance of OTAs obviously. When you get just even a little bit closer and you get through the summer, you can see the guys kick up a little bit. He’s in such a good spot. It’s like he's been here the whole time so it's great to have him.”
Q: What are your thoughts on Terrance Ferguson?
“Off of what he was doing in OTAs, it's just not too big for him. He just has that look in his eye and he’s a really smart kid schematically. He picked it up no problem in the spring. And then just kind of the review as we've done these last few days, he really picked up right where he left off in terms of schematics. And then it’s going to be every single day, just building and stacking and getting used to the speed of this game. It’ll be great to get the pads on for all these rookies, and for all the guys, but for the rookies, having those pads on and playing ball for a month, playing in the preseason leading up to September, but really impressed with them.”
Q: Considering Matthew Stafford's injury status, how much of a luxury is it to have Jimmy Garoppolo?
“The show goes on when we're out here, right? I mean, he’s a proven, very good quarterback in this league. Obviously I have a huge history with him. I've always loved Jimmy as a person. I've always loved his game and respected his game. Now going into year two, he knows this locker room and the guys don't blink when he's out there because he has command of that huddle. The coolest part, and I've been on record saying this, he's got Matthew's back at a level that is so awesome. He wants Matthew to be out here in the worst way, just like we all do. Until then, he's just going to do what Jimmy does.”
