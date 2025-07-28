COLUMN: Konata Mumpfield Should Be Named Rams' WR3
If Konata Mumpfield continues to play at the level he's currently playing at, there is no question that he deserves the WR3 job. No disrespect to Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington, especially Whittington, who has balled out throughout camp, but when it comes to WR3, they are the go-to guys on third down, they are the secret weapon to the offense, and they often get the best matchups in the passing game.
Whittington and Atwell are special talents who possess unique traits. Both players should see plenty of playing time, but their effectiveness is dependent on where they're deployed and to be frank, they have designated roles entering 2025.
Atwell, the speedster, is great at stretching the field, peeling away from defenders, and does a phenomenal job corralling the football, almost like a squirrel. However, due to his height and play style, there are certain areas on the field that are hard to target him at and on critical downs, if Matthew Stafford needs to force a 50/50 pass, Atwell's height is a massive disadvantage.
Whittington has been stellar, making catches all over the field. While he has his own claim to the WR3 role, he needs to be the Rams' reserve, being constantly rotated in for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in order to give them needed rest while not harming the overall product of the offense.
However, Mumpfield is the key to the NFC. Not only has he looked fantastic, he might be the next Davante Adams if he continues to play at his current rate. Adams recently spoke on Mumpfield and what he's learned from him.
It's not as much of they're going to open their mouth and say something I haven't heard but different techniques," stated Adams.
"The wheel's always being reinvented and you can only do so much with certain routes, but I've seen stuff from even [Wide Receiver] Konata [Mumpfield] since he's been out here and that's opened my eyes, not necessarily like, ‘Oh my God, I've never seen that’, but its him changing up his pace and working through some things, seeing some of the errors and the trial and error I guess I could say. Even over the course of three practice days, how he can transform and go and kill some of our better corners on some amazing routes. It's fun for me just watching the growth of him, talking through it, seeing somebody fail, doing something a certain way and then going out there and knocking it out of the park. I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.”
Need I say more?
Here's my argument. Mumpfield is a lot better than his college tape showed because his abilities were limited by the quarterback play and overall offense at Pitt. He's been producing since the moment he came to Los Angeles. Davante Adams specifically cited Mumpfield.
Why would you want that guy on the bench? This is a WR1 caliber player on a seventh-round contract for the next four years. He should be the team's WR3.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE