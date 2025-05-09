Kyren Williams Helps Rams in RB Room Tier Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams added a new face to their running back room for the 2025 NFL campaign by drafting Jarquez Hunter. Hunter was the franchise's fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the franchise needs to have several backs to fall back on going into the new season.
With an already crowded room, Hunter's role is likely to be in kick returns, unless he stands out through training camp later this offseason. The Rams have a star running back in Kyren Williams, as he put in another strong performance in Los Angeles last season.
The room is also rounded out nicely with Blake Corum, but with his injury sustained last year, he could be used sparingly. Following another season of 1,000 or more rushing yards for Williams in three seasons, he has put the ground game on his back, which has only benefited the entire offensive game plan.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, every franchise's running back room falls within seven tiers:
Tier 1: Dynamic Duos
Tier 2: RB-QB Duos
Tier 3: One-Man Band
Tier 4: Up and Comers
Tier 5: Injury Concerns
Tier 6: Day Two Rookie Headliners
Tier 7: Work in Progress
Given the success of Williams and his primary use for the ground game, he helps elevate the Rams into the third tier, which is exactly where franchises' want to be ranked (third or above).
"Even after drafting Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams continued to ride almost exclusively on Kyren Williams. The 24-year-old followed up his Pro Bowl season in 2023 with another solid showing, logging 1,481 yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage last season. Williams' 1,299 yards rushing ranked seventh among backs," Sullivan wrote.
With Williams going into the final year of his contract, and with no extension signed, the Rams' ground game could be in trouble going into the following season if they let him go. As we have seen in recent years, having a strong running back is crucial nowadays, and the Rams shouldn't let Williams go if they have anything to say about it.
