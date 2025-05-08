Rams to Have Four Highly Graded Players Enter Contract Years
The Rams are focused on one thing and that's winning a Super Bowl next season. However, the NFL is a business and four players may have to make tough decisions regarding their future.
According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the Rams have four players who are ranked within the top ten impending free agents within their position group.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams: 70.8.
Garoppolo turned down multiple offers in the offseason to remain with the Rams, and while unlikely, if Matthew Stafford retires, Garoppolo could be groomed to serve as a bridge quarterback. A bridge quarterback typically comes with a negative connotation, but at the same time, how many bridge quarterbacks have led a team to the Super Bowl?
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 69.1
"James Cook and Kyren Williams are seeking to cash in with substantial contract extensions this offseason after putting up big numbers in 2024, but it remains to be seen if those deals come to fruition." Wrote Cameron. "Cook’s 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season tied for the league lead, and Williams generated nearly 1,300 yards on the ground, his second straight season posting more than 1,100 yards."
While the Rams have explored extension talks with Williams, they did just draft Jarquez Hunter, and if Hunter proves to be the real deal, considering what happened after Todd Gurley's extension, the Rams may be cautious to shell out money on a running back.
Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams: 75.8
It's doubtful Havenstein leaves the Rams. Considering his age and the roots he has in Los Angeles, there are two paths for him following the 2025 season. That's re-signing with the Rams or retirement.
Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams: 64.9
"The cornerback class features numerous players familiar with a variety of roles, but one spot of note is the slot. Greg Newsome II, Cobie Durant and Amik Robertson all have extensive experience in the slot, which may draw interest, as finding mismatches there has been a priority for modern offenses."
Durant will likely remain a Ram if he continues on the trajectory he's on. He balled out against Minnesota in the Wild Card game, he's dangerous on blitzes and he understands the scheme.
There are a few things to could make the Rams comfortable moving on from Durant, and that's if they want to extend Quentin Lake and the growth of Emmanuel Forbes.
