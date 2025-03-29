What Could Rams' Blake Corum Look Like in Second Year?
The Los Angeles Rams drafted running back Blake Corum last year in the third round after, in his last year with the Michigan Wolverines, won the national championship. In his rookie year, he played all 17 games in the regular season and had 58 carries for 207 yards and no touchdowns.
By the time the playoffs rolled around, he was injured, and it was a blow to their depth at running back. it ended up costing them when Kyren Williams fumbled the ball on a critical drive, which put them deeper into a deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.
Now, looking ahead to next season, what could his role be in the offense? Williams will still be the starter, and he's entering a contract year, which means he may be trying harder than ever before to impress the Rams front office so they could extend him past his rookie contract.
However, I do believe that the Rams will split the backfield up more next season and that Corum will get more touches as the season goes on. With the Rams signing Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford may go ballistic and light the league up with their lethal passing attack, possibly earning him his first MVP award in his tenured career.
The Rams are placing more of an emphasis on their pass game, which may result in a down year for Rams running backs overall. Unless theirs a severe injury, I think it's still reasonable to expect Corum to take a sizable jump in his second year.
To compare him to Williams, in his first year, he had fewer carries and fewer rushing yards, but by his second season, he had gone for more than 1,000 yards. Truthfully, their situations are different, but I believe it's reasonable for him to reach anywhere from 600 to 800 rushing yards next season.
He's yet to score his first touchdown in the league, which I'm sure will change next season. If Corum wants to show them that he's their future at running back, his sophomore season has to be an improvement from his rookie one.
