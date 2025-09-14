Which Rams' Star is Truly Going Above and Beyond
The Los Angeles Rams are on the road today and looking to get off to a 2-0 start and a fast one. That is something that the team has not down in the last few years. They want to get it down, and they are not taking any opponent lightly.
The Rams are coming into Tennessee today to face the Titans as favorites. The Rams have a great opportunity to show what they are coming for this season. The Rams are in a good position, and they are going to do whatever it takes to come back 2-0.
The Rams are all in this season, and they have some unfinished business. They know what they are capable of, and last season they got a taste of it, but this season they want much more. They have been hard at work, and today could be another step in showing that and getting close to where they want to be. They want to improve some things that they did not do well in their last game in today's game. And the Rams always do a good job of doing that.
Kyren Williams
One player that the Rams have relied on has been running back Kyren Williams. He has been a workhorse for the Rams since coming into the NFL. And he wants to continue being that. Williams has gotten off to a good start, and his hard work this offseason is showing. He wants to do whatever it takes to get this team in the best position to be successful and win games. He knows where the team wants to get to, and he is right there doing what it takes.
"The first two drives we were going to go with Kyren Williams unless he needed a break," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Then, thing you know you are in that under five-minute portion. You come out of halftime, you are going to start your starting running back. Sometimes those things go that way. How much are we going to get these other backs in? Plans do change based on the circumstances. So we will see how this game goes.
Williams can do a lot coming out of the backfield. Now the Rams will look to find a balance for him, but they are not shying away from giving him a workload.
