Davante Adams Gets Candid on First Rams Appearance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Wednesday after having Tuesday off as they prepare for their week two trip to Nashville, as they take on the Tennessee Titans. The Rams, who currently sit at 1-0, are taking on a Titans team that lost a heartbreaker in Denver with first overall pick Cam Ward repeatedly making throw after throw to no avail.
After practice, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams spoke to reporters.
On Monday, Sean McVay held a virtual press conference where he again answered questions regarding his team's week one win over the Houston Texans.
Q: Could you talk about your decision-making process in the final drive?
“I mean part of the job is to be able to see," stated McVay. "Ultimately, it's always about the player's ability to execute. When you can create that sameness and likeness, you have a chance to be able to have plays compliment plays. I think you can put some different players in some binds. They activated a five-man rush right there. When you're thinking that you're a stud like [Safety] [Jalen] Pitre is, it has to be able to fit up on the run."
"You had seen that same sort of presentation the previous two snaps, you're going to step up. Puka [Nacua] was able to get an edge. Like I mentioned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] did a great job against a great player in [Defensive End] [Danielle] Hunter to be able to allow [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] to pull up and be able to make a throw where he just out flanked. You have a chance to be able to sequence things if you're able to kind of get some plays off."
"That’s going to be a big focal point for us offensively to be able to have some drive continuity. It was the players bringing it to life. I think the thing that was big was getting the eight-yard run on second-and-16. If you're not able to create a run like that, it's probably too long. Third-and-eight is even stretching it for that type of play. Sometimes you have to trust your players to be able to end the game. We talked about playing to win the game, not trying to be able to play it to not lose. That was what was reflected and they ended up coming through in a big way. I thought that was cool for the guys to close it out.”
