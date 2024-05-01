Rams News: Los Angeles Under Fire for Controversial Draft Move
The Los Angeles Rams' eventful 2024 NFL Draft saw the Horns select a whopping 10 new players this past weekend.
LA's move to offload significant future draft equity for its hoped-for Aaron Donald replacement, former Second-Team All-ACC Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, came under fire from ESPN's Seth Walder during a conversation colleague Kevin Clark on a new episode of the latter's "This Is Football With Kevin Clark" pod.
“I’m going to say the Rams" lost the draft, Walder said. "I was really critical of that trade that they made [for Fiske] They traded 52, 155 and a future [2nd round pick] for 39. You’re giving up a future second round pick, and then some, in order just to move within the second round. I don’t think we need to do any math to agree that that doesn’t make a lot of sense. And that is taking a shiny object right in front of you because you can’t wait until next year. That is really costly.”
“Just to put in context, that was the most expensive, the highest overpay in day two in the last six years, at least that’s as far back as I as I have logged," Walder added. "That’s a really bad deal.”
This isn't even really an indictment of Fiske himself, more just the lost of all those picks, and thus, controllable young contracts.
We guess Fiske just needs to become a 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, then.
