Who Was the Rams Best Value Pick in NFL Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams had a different approach in the 2025 NFL Draft last week. The Rams had another first-round pick, but they did not use it. Instead they traded it away and now will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams also did not take all the players that they needed at certain positions. But even at that, the Rams had a good draft once again this year.
Over the last few drafts, the Rams have been a team that has found value with any pick they have and with any player they drafted. We saw that last season with the rookies playing well all season and especially in the second half of the 2024 season. The Rams also found value in the late rounds in that draft.
The same can be said for this year's draft. The Rams found the players they need and believe will help them contend not only in the NFC but also for a Super Bowl in 2025. The Rams have a team that is ready to win now, and the rookies will fill in the positions that the Rams were missing.
The Rams have had a way of getting the best out of their young players and putting them in the best situation to be successful. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff, which is led by head coach Sean McVay. Even though McVay is an offense-minded head coach, he still wants to have a good defense and is always looking to get better on both sides of the ball.
The Rams best value draft pick in the 2025 draft was linebacker Chris Paul Jr. out of Ole Miss. The Rams took him in the fifth round.
"Chris Paul Jr. was the second-most productive linebacker in the SEC last season behind onlyJihaad Campbell. He led all linebackers in the conference in pass breakups (four) and missed tackle rate (4.5%). While his frame is on the smaller side, it didn't matter much in the SEC," said Mike Renner of CBS Sports.
Now the Rams have the linebacker they've been looking for. Paul will be ready to start in his rookie season. He should have gone much higher in the draft, but the Rams now have him and give him a good chance to find success in the National Football League.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and find all of our daily coverage now.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' 2025 outlook when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.