This Rams Veteran Must Continue Evolving
The Los Angeles Rams have had a productive offseason, making several additions to both sides of the ball that give them one of the best rosters in the National Football League. However, the Rams still need some of their returning players to continue developing.
Earlier this offseason, Rams General Manager Les Snead expressed his thoughts on veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua.
“I think on the Puka question, from a standpoint of skillset production, it's fair for us to ask him to continue to evolve being a go-to guy, being a part of, again, a group of the collective. We're not asking him to score every point tonight, but there are going to be times where he's going to need to rebound. There are going to be times where he needs to play defense. At the end of the day, each human is coded differently on what type of leader they can be and how well of a leader they can be," Snead said.
Snead noted that the team has a plan in mind for Nacua's development over the next few seasons. As talented as Nacua is, Snead understands that he and Rams Head Coach Sean McVay must handle Nacua's growth properly.
The Rams believe they did so by bringing in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. The addition of Adams gives Nacua the chance to continue growing organically, instead of being forced into more productivity prematurely.
"Sometimes in sports, it might be best to just ask that player, if we're going to continue the basketball analogy, to continue being the scoring machine that you are and being the defensive player that you are, and we'll find someone else to come in. I'm not saying that's the case with Puka. What I'm saying is sometimes it's not beneficial to say, ‘We're losing someone like Cooper. You take on the entire load,'" Snead said.
"That will probably happen naturally and grow into it. We'll probably be more wise to say, ‘You know what Puka, going into next year you don't necessarily have to be the one.” When I say that, that might mean there are some days where the other team is going to cloud you. Guess what? Whoever is two, three or four is, we're going to have to pass the ball to you. You're in the big leagues now, and you can make the shot. It'll evolve game to game. I think that's our approach.”
