A Recent Rams' Trade Will Spark Their Future
The Los Angeles Rams traded their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for the Falcons' first-round pick in next year's draft. The Rams' two first-round draft picks can easily spark their future.
Matt Miller of ESPN believes the Falcons will have a top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft for the Rams to boost their roster with.
"With two first-rounders in the 2026 draft, the Rams have plenty of flexibility. Proctor would already be one of the NFL's strongest players upon entering the league, as the 6-foot-7, 370-pounder plays with physicality and a mean streak that is impossible for defenders to handle when he's locked in," Miller said.
"But Proctor isn't always on his A-game and can run hot-and-cold. The Rams are looking for an heir apparent to Rob Havenstein at right tackle, and Proctor has more potential than any lineman in this class ... if he can improve his consistency."
Earlier in the offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay credited the veteran with being a significant part of the Rams' success.
“I talked to him quickly on whatever day that was. It all kind of blends together. I'll get a chance to speak with Rob. I think Rob should be so proud of himself with what he did this past year. I know he missed a couple games, but the difference between when he was in the lineup versus when he wasn't, the impact that he had with the way that," McVay said.
"It’s been really fun to watch him evolve into the leader and the man that he is, and how he positively impacts and influences change in a good way. He loves football. I thought he played really productive as well this year. I thought there was an edge."
McVay noted a few things he observed about Havenstein's game specifically. McVay truly appreciates the veteran's presence and skill set.
"There was toughness, and there was a production reflected in both protection and the run game. I thought when he was in the lineup, it wasn't by coincidence that Kevin Dotson played his best games as well. I'm damn proud of Rob and what he’s done. We will talk and we'll see where he's at, what he's looking at," McVay said.
