BREAKING: Rams Set to Meet With Star QB Prospect
Remember when Sean McVay said this at the league meetings?
"I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks," McVay said
"I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
Well, maybe he was just waiting until the last minute to dive into his quarterback evaluations, as the Rams not only spent considerable time with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Rams have scheduled a visit with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
"Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has upcoming visits with the Giants, Rams, and Seahawks after meeting with the Browns earlier this week." Wrote Schultz. "Milroe’s name has been gaining steam in recent weeks."
Milroe leaves a lot to be desired from a quarterback and he is in need of a lot of work. However, Milroe is also a proven winner.
In his collegiate career, filled with instability from his coaching staff, Milroe won 21 career games, ended Georgia's near two year undefeated streak by defeating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, he then beat Georgia again in 2024 in Tuscaloosa, and if he had a center that could properly snap the football, he would have led Alabama over Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl and played for a National Championship.
Milroe has a lot to work on as a quarterback. Reading coverages, making smart decisions with quickness, playing from under center, playing at the NFL level, and so on. Milroe is also very fast, very shifty, and would be a perfect "Taysom Hill" type of player for Sean McVay's offense.
By turning him into the Rams own version of Taysom Hill, except they would likely list him as a running back instead of a tight end, the Rams could keep Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup and Stetson Bennett as emergency QB3, while Milroe could be put in designed packages that could utilize his legs and, to an extent, his arm.
Considering his versatility, I believe the Rams are giving Milroe a deep look as McVay attempts to revolutionize NFL offenses once again.
Ensure you follow us right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook social media WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE