Rams Among Teams Who Could Capitalize on Deep Tight End Draft
Les Snead went seven drafts without a first-round draft pick, then selected eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse in Round 1 last April. This year, Snead might use the first round to upgrade the Rams’ roster at tight end.
Tight end is among the deepest positions in the ’25 class. And while Penn State’s Tyler Warren is expected to be long gone by the time the Rams select at 26, Michigan’s Colston Loveland could be available.
Loveland, who registered a career-best 56 catches in 2024 after the Wolverines lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is a fantastic route-runner. At 6-5, 245, he’s also athletic enough to run those routes with multiple breaks, a staple in Sean McVay’s offenses.
When Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, he completed 67 passes and five touchdowns to tight ends. The Rams got only 51 catches and three touchdowns from tight ends last year, primarily because Tyler Higbee missed all but three regular-season games. Higbee tore both the ACL and MCL in his knee during the 2023 playoffs, and also underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum. He didn’t return to practice until November.
Colby Parkinson didn’t produce as much as Los Angeles hoped after signing as an unrestricted free agent last March. Terminating Parkinson in a salary-cap move would save more than $3 million.
If the Rams want Loveland in April, they might have to compete against the other team in Los Angeles. Jim Harbaugh, who coached Loveland at Michigan, could take him at 22 for the Chargers.
Snead and McVay also have somewhat limited capital in the draft. Before compensatory awards, the Rams have just six choices. They have their own selections in the first, third, fourth and sixth rounds, and also picked up sixth-rounders from Atlanta and Houston.
But over the last five drafts (2020-24), only two tight ends have gone in the first round: Brock Bowers and Kyle Pitts. This year, Warren and Colston are expected to equal that number. The Rams may not want to wait for this opportunity to come again.
