2025 NFL Draft: Four Prospects the Rams Have Met With
When it comes to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager, nothing is off the table for what players they want to bring into their team or which ones they do end up becoming Rams. We have seen that in recent years, whether in trades, free agent signings, or in the NFL Draft.
And now that we are approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams are looking to have another great draft class. The Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few years. They have been ahead of everyone when it comes down to finding talent that teams overlook in most rounds, especially in the later ones.
A lot of credit has to go to McVay and Snead for working together and finding the right talent that best fits their team and has helped them build another great team from the draft. Just like we saw last season, the rookies come in and take over. It was like they were veterans out there. Every team is trying to do what the Rams have been doing over the years in the drafts, but they have not been able to.
The Rams have brought some players into the building to see if they are the right fit for the team and to get to know them better, both off and on the field. That is something the Rams usually do not do, but they are taking this approach this time around. The Rams' list of pre draft visits is not like other teams, but they have a group that they have shown some pre-draft interest in.
WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)
DT Shemar Turner (Texas A&M)
WR Isaac TeSlaa (Arkansas)
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
The one name that is surprising on this list is Jalen Milroe. Milroe is a talented quarterback who could have come out in the 2024 Draft and could of been a first-round pick, but now that he is coming out in the 2025 Draft, a lot of scouts are not sold on him. But the Rams can find their future quarterback with selecting Milroe.
The other key visit comes from the defensive line position. Turner can come in and benefit from playing with a good defense and help it become elite.
