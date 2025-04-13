Who Do Rams Grab in 7-Round Mock Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams have been the best drafting team in the last couple of drafts. The Rams want it to stay the same in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams want to add more talent and make their team complete with players they will select in this draft class.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are ready to get to work as it is draft season.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network gave his recent 7-round mock draft, and these are the players the Rams are selecting.
26) Los Angeles Rams- Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
"The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job maintaining a strong defensive line post-Aaron Donald, but they could still improve at linebacker to take their defense to the next level.
A big-bodied linebacker who’s physical and athletic, Jihaad Campbell is a bit rough around the edges but has a sky-high ceiling. Playing behind a talented Rams defensive line could help make life easier for him in Year 1."
90) Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
"Since the Rams currently don’t have a succession plan behind Tyler Higbee, an explosive tight end with elite athletic attributes like Terrance Ferguson could be a worthy addition late on Day 2."
101) Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
"He may be undersized, but Tez Johnson is a crafty slot receiver who can get open underneath and has the spatial awareness to be a reliable security blanket for his quarterback."
127) Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Rams get the cornerback they need in the fourth round. Burke can give the Rams another starting caliber player on the defensive side.
190) Dillion Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Gabriel gives the Rams their future quarterback. Gabriel can come in and learn from Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.
195) Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
Diggs can play that edge pass rusher or outside linebacker role. Diggs also gives the Rams depth on the defensive line that defensive coordinator Chris Shula likes.
201) Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
The Rams get a punter and will compete for the starter role in training camp.
202) Connor Colby, OG, Iowa
Colby is a good pick at this stage of the draft. He can learn from the other offensive linemen and can be part of their future offensive line group.
Remember to make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all updates.
Also find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.