Grading Every Rams 2025 NFL Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Rams made six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are my grades for each pick.
• Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon: B
Ferguson has the Sean McVay mindset when it comes to football. A desire to block, a relentless pursuit to find space in zone coverage, and his potential with an NFL strength and conditioning program suited for the professional game should unlock a new element in his game.
• Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan: B
Solid player with some upside. Love the way he attacks. He'll need to add more tools to his pass rushing ability, but if he can take that jump, the Rams could have a replacement for Byron Young if they can't afford to extend him.
• Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn: A
A physical specimen, Hunter has all the tools to become a legendary Rams running back. I am not trying to be facetious when I say this but this feels like Sean McVay having Steven Jackson in his backfield. Powerful, limber, athletic. Hunter excites the prospects of the 2025 NFL season.
• Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State: B
A prototypical Rams interior defensive lineman, Hamilton feels like an investment into the future. While the Rams have three premier interior defensive linemen for their 3-4 defense, Poona Ford may be a cut candidate in two years, and considering the Rams' development of defensive linemen, Hamilton could be one in a long line of many to be a monster in the trenches.
• Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss: A+
My personal favorite selection of the NFL Draft, Chris Paul Jr will be a captain before the expiration of his rookie contract. As long as he can stay healthy, Paul has all the tools and the personality to be a Rams for over a decade. Love the way he just does everything right and he does it the right way.
• Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh: A+
Mumpfield is special. Watch his film, the way he tracks the ball is special. He is a talented player who has the ability to make wild catches. In a Rams offense with a passer like Stafford, we'll get a chance to see his true potential.
I feel the same way about Mumpfield as I did Khalil Shakir and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Grossly underdrafted and will make teams pay for it. He reminds me a lot of Mike Williams of the Chargers.
