Jaguars' Liam Coen Sounds Off About Rams, Sean McVay
There has been perhaps no better ambassador of the Sean McVay coaching method over the past three months than Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen. In what appears to be Rams South, the Jaguars are building a team with some of the same methods used in Los Angeles.
At the NFL Annual League Meetings, Coen spoke about his time with the Rams, first starting with McVay.
“Yeah, people that were really—when I walked into that building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before. Just the continuity, the positivity, the true like, man, ‘Hey, how are you?’ It actually really meant something. I just felt like he stepped in that building, was truly himself every single day," Coen said.
"That was something I really learned last year was I wasn't trying to be somebody else; I was really just trying to be myself, and if everybody does that, good things typically happen, and you build good relationships, and that's what he's always done. You have a real conversation with Sean McVay every time you guys seem to interact, and I think that that's what ultimately makes him a great recruiter and surrounds him with unbelievable people.”
Coen then spoke about how his work and relationships with Matthew Stafford and former Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield helped shape his plan for Trevor Lawrence.
“Yeah, I think just being able to have honest conversations. We had some real hard, at times, honest conversations that allowed us to, in times of crisis, be okay. Right? In times of adversity, have real fluid conversations because it gets heated," Coen said.
"Bakes yelled at me; I was okay with that. We had a good conversation, we moved on, but every relationship is different and I think that's what's important as you learn something from [Rams QB] Matthew Stafford, from [Lions QB] Jared Goff, from all these guys, and Baker, to be able to take for these relationships moving forward.”
As Coen looks to implement his own system in Jacksonville, it is a testament to McVay and the Rams that, despite Coen's end in Los Angeles not occurring under the best of circumstances, he still speaks highly about his time with the franchise.
