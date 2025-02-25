WATCH: Liam Coen Credits Rams Upbringing As He Sets Vision For Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Los Angeles Rams On SI asked former Rams OC and current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen about the role the Rams played in curating a vision for Coen to bring to life. Coen is joined in Jacksonville by former Rams Shane Waldron and new GM James Gladstone.
Coen spoke about the Rams and it's influence below.
Coen was asked about the Rams during his introductory press conference.
Q: You sort of touched on it, but from what you've seen from afar about Trevor and the rest of the team, what do you sort of make of it heading into this sort of new chapter?
Coen: “I mentioned to this to the guys, this isn't a four-win team. Yes, that is the record, but this is not a four-win team. How do we go from winning games to not losing them? I think that's something we've got to address. That has got to be in our veins, in our DNA: the culture of winning. I've learned it from the Los Angeles Rams and from a ton of other great organizations on how to go win football games. I think that's something that we have to start as a team, as a group and show how we're going to go do it.”
Q: Liam, who have been the people who influenced you in the way you call plays and design your offense? Obviously, you worked with [Rams Head Coach] Sean McVay. Do you consider yourself part of the Sean McVay tree?
Coen: “Definitely. It starts off with him. My dad right here, in terms of the mindset, he was a playcaller, he was an offensive designer. And he always instilled the players-over-plays mentality. Then you go to Brown, with [former Brown University head coach] Phil Estes, to UMass with [former University of Massachusetts head coach] Mark Whipple and then continue to go."
"And, yeah, I think getting to the Rams and with Sean, that was where I learned truly the game, I think, in a lot of ways. Where I got my, if you will, Ph.D. in coaching and learned at a different level. To be around him, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Vikings head coach] Kevin O'Connells, the [former L.A. Rams assistant and current Bengals head coach] Zac Taylors, those guys, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Packers head coach] Matt LaFleurs, to be around them to see how they operated, this is the way I would like to do things. You're always going to have your own twist on it. But I'm proud to say I'm in the Sean McVay tree."
