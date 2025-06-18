Three Questions for Rams' Davante Adams
The Los Angeles Rams may have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, but while Nacua is a known commodity for the Rams, Adams is the new guy who will need to answer these three questions if he is to live up to his lofty expectations.
Is Los Angles Rams Davante Adams an Immediate Upgrade Over Cooper Kupp
1. How will Davante Adams perform with another top wide receiver flanking him?
There were many issues that occurred when Adams was a member of the New York Jets, Adams joined a team that was 2-4 and once he joined, they went 3-8 for the rest of the season.
It was Adams' worst statistical season since 2017, and despite having better numbers in 2024 than 2019, Adams played in 12 games in 2019 and 14 in 2024. Adams' production took a hit as with Garrett Wilson on the other side of him, that's fewer targets. Now he has Puka Nacua, a better receiver than Adams, how will he approach his goal of hitting his seventh 1,000-yard season in eight years?
2. How will Adams assimilate into the Rams' culture?
As of writing, Adams has assimilated perfectly with multiple players and coaches praising him as a person and then as a player. However, Adams made an interesting quote earlier this week about a dark cloud looming over his prior stops,
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together. For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is.
"There's just so much crossover. Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
The Rams have gotten off to slow starts in 2023 and 2024. If that cloud starts to loom, what will be Adams' approach to it, will that approach be different from how it was with the Raiders and Jets, and what will be the result of it?
Again it's a different situation and different culture, massive factors in producing different results.
3. Will Adams be the Rams' answer to their red zone problems?
Adams is large, has a massive frame, and can snatch the ball out of the sky at any point. Thus, he will be targeted extensively in the red zone. His ability to haul in the football will be the difference between winning and losing for the Rams.
