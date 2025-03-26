The Rams Could Be the Team to Dethrone the Eagles
This past season, the Los Angeles Rams battled back from a 1-4 start to the season to win the NFC West and secure a home playoff game that they would win after the game was relocated. The Rams then fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Although the Rams lost the game, they gave themselves a chance to win late but were unable to complete their comeback bid. Still, the Rams may have lost the game, but the loss showed where they could improve over the offseason. Los Angeles quickly got to work fixing things.
After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract and moving on from veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams used the extra money to make moves early in the offseason. No move was more significant for them, and possibly the league, than wide receiver Davante Adams joining the team.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed the top five teams he believes have the best chance of dethroning the Eagles this upcoming season. After nearly beating the Eagles in the playoffs and playing them better than any other team in the playoffs did, Benjamin listed the Rams.
"Fluctuating between rebuild and reload in recent years, the Rams are pretty dependent on Matthew Stafford staying healthy and productive at 37, or else it's Jimmy Garoppolo's show. The supporting cast is very enticing, though," Benjamin said.
"Fresh off a scrappy playoff bid that almost saw their young, tenacious defense knock off the Eagles on the road, Davante Adams gives Stafford a savvy safety valve opposite Puka Nacua."
Los Angeles aims to build a Super Bowl-contending roster around Stafford as he nears the end of his career. He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league and only needs a quality supporting cast to give the Rams a legitimate shot at winning it all next season. Still, the Rams must improve.
The Rams have had a solid offseason so far, but must continue to have a successful free agency. They must also have a productive haul from the NFL Draft, like they did last season. If they do, the Rams could be one of the top few teams in the league next season.
