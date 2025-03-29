NFL Mock Draft: Rams Make Smart Draft Day Trade
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that's smart when it comes to the NFL draft. This is a tidbit that's a little surprising considering the fact that in the past few years, they have not been afraid to use those first-round draft picks in trade packages to improve their roster.
Despite being so unafraid of gambling future assets, they've been able to maintain success due in large part to the success of general manager Les Snead in later rounds. He has a knack for finding impactful players regardless of where they're being selected.
Heading into the upcoming NFL draft, they have the 26th overall pick, and they can use it to go in a variety of directions. The prospect most linked to them is Colston Loveland, a tight end who could be the finishing touch in what is sure to be a lethal passing attack.
As great as drafting an offensive weapon would be, one position they are lacking on defense is their secondary. Cornerback should be among their biggest priorities in the draft, as they don't have many if any, players they can trust on an island against opposing wide receivers.
Eric Edholm is a lead draft writer who works for the NFL and recently published the second iteration of his mock draft. He predicts the Rams will trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs and still draft Nick Emmanwori with the 31st overall pick.
"Just a wild guess here, but I can imagine the Rams being fans of Emmanwori. And I could see DC Chris Shula using Emmanwori where he's best: in the box, as a pseudo linebacker. Shula's mentor, Wade Phillips, deployed Mark Barron that way in L.A. Emmanwori's path to success might be similar", said Edholm.
The trade details aren't listed here, but the Rams should be expecting extra draft capital in this draft and possibly some next year as well. This would be a smart move from the Rams because they get a position of need fulfilled while simultaneously giving Snead more opportunities to draft impactful players.
Admittedly, Emmanwori isn't the ideal defensive back they'd target, as he excels more as a safety or nickel corner, and what they need is someone out on the boundary. However, he is a player with many physical tools and, if drafted by the Rams, would rack up many tackles and passes defended in that defense.
