Rams' Puka Nacua Details Life After Cooper Kupp
There has been no player more important to the Sean McVay era of the Los Angeles Rams than Cooper Kupp. While Aaron Donald was the franchise leader, McVay's offense does not work without Kupp and without McVay's offense, the Rams stay in neutral as an organization.
After eight years of service to the Rams, the franchise said goodbye to the legend, releasing him with multiple years on his contract as the team wanted to go in a new direction, especially after establishing his replacement in Puka Nacua.
Despite Nacua gunning for Kupp's role as the Rams WR1, Kupp, the professional that he is, mentored Nacua, and Nacua continues to credit Kupp for his success.
Nacua recently spoke about life without the Super Bowl MVP.
“It definitely is a little bit different. The spot that he used to sit in, it’s definitely occupied by somebody now so everybody is getting used to it. But it's been fun. Davante's come in and been a great leader. Obviously somebody who's played at a super high level his whole career and the knowledge he has is something different from what we're used to having somebody like ‘Coop’ in the system for a long time so it's been great to have him around and I feel like we're learning something new every day.”
Nacua was then asked if his role in the receiver room has changed, especially when it's considered that Nacua is the most tenured Ram in the room outside of Tutu Atwell, with his influence dominating Atwell's due to his on-field success.
“No, I don't think so. I think when speaking with coach, it's to be who I am. I love the physicality of the game of football and I love being around these guys. They make it so fun and to have new faces. And it's weird, they're asking me questions and I'm like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I'm like, ‘I feel like I have still have some of these similar questions,’ but it's been good because it's a teaching moment for me as well to solidify some of those things that we talk over and things that we've run in years past to where we are now are not exactly the same. So it's been a great moment for me to learn and confirm some of that stuff as well.”
Nacua seems ready to move forward as a professional, but it's clear that on a personal level, he still feels an attachment to Kupp, something expected and will likely stay with him for the rest of his career.
