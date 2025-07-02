Rams' Draft Pick Ranks as One of the Best Ever
The Los Angeles Rams are responsible for some of the best NFL Draft picks in league history.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently listed the top five NFL Draft values of the millennium at the interior defensive line. He ranked the Rams' selection of Aaron Donald with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft as the number one choice.
"Only 12 players were selected before Donald’s name was called in the 2014 draft, so it’s understandable if people want to argue the definition of value here. But what clinches it for me: Donald was a truly generational player, arguably among the best defensive standouts in league history," Edholm said.
Edholm noted that if teams knew then what they now know about Donald, he likely would have been the first overall draft pick in a redraft of the 2014 draft. Donald is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation and one of the best interior defensive linemen in NFL history.
"It has been more than 30 years since a defensive tackle was drafted first overall (Dan Wilkinson, 1994), but Donald almost certainly would have gone first in any hypothetical redraft. After winning the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Donald strung together seven straight seasons as a first-team All-Pro and was named Defensive Player of the Year three times in a four-year span (2017, 2018, and 2020). He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 of his NFL seasons. Doesn’t get much better than that," Edholm said.
"Long-time stars Khalil Mack and Mike Evans were taken ahead of Donald in 2014. Brilliant as they have been, Donald’s dominance for the vast majority of his career reached a different level."
Donald recently had a light-hearted moment with second-year Rams rusher Jared Verse, after the Defensive Rookie of the Year made a few public comments.
"That little 500 bench he has? He's not ready for that. I'll be moving weight, I'll be moving weight. Whenever he's ready for a workout, I be seeing his little Instagram posts with the dumbbell bench. He can get at me whenever he's ready," Verse told Adam Schefter.
Donald was responded on Instagram story, challenging Verse to work out with him.
"I'm looking for you, Verse... Come to the house. I just wanna talk," Donald said while working out in the Wednesday video. "Play with a little weights. Do a little cardio. You know, the old man retirement workout. Let's put you through it, let's see what you can do," Donald said.
The Rams' past met their future when both players connected for a workout.
You know what I respect though, that Jared ended up following through and going over there. And it was fun. I loved it that they went over there. I know that it was all good and fun, but Aaron still takes pretty good care of himself. I texted Jared. I said, I loved it that you went over there. He said, 'Yeah, I'm not messing with legends anymore.' So I thought that was great," Sean McVay said.
