How Aaron Donald Made Jared Verse Eat His Words
Jared Verse had quite the week. He kicked it off on the Adam Schefter Podcast with some fairly big words sent subtly in the direction of Aaron Donald, then ended the week with a platter of roasted crow.
“Nah, you don't want that,” Verse told Schefter on Monday, explaining why the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year doesn’t work out during the offseason with Donald.
“You're not ready for that?” asked Schefter.
“He's not ready for that,” said Verse.
OK, then. Shots fired. And, if that wasn’t clear enough, Verse made it as clear as dropping a 500-pound dumbbell on a foot.
“All I need is a date and time,” Verse added on his social media Wednesday. “You just give me a date and time and I’m there. As a matter of fact, while we’re at it, let’s make a bet. I finish your old-man workout and you come back here and finish my young-man workout, and I’ll show you how I get down. I’ll show you how we get down nowadays.”
Well, Donald was ready for that, alright. The 10-time Pro Bowler, who retired the same spring in which the Rams drafted Verse in the first round, had his own message for Verse. And he didn’t need to give Verse a date and time.
“Somebody put the word out,” Donald said while saturating a Rams sweatshirt on his treadmill. “I’m looking for you, Verse. I’m looking for you. Come to the house. I just wanna talk.”
Sure enough, they talked. Verse came to Donald’s house and, at least an hour into one of Donald’s ridiculous workouts, Donald had a simple question for the young fella.
“You feeling it?” Donald asked while completing rapid pushups, to an exhausted Verse sitting idle on a bench.
“As long as you’re feeling it! This ain’t just one day; this is everyday for me. Mr. Retirement? … You ask, and you shall … receeeeeive.”
Apparently, there was no need to schedule Donald for a reciprocal “young-man workout.” But related to Donald, Verse did share something earlier in the week with Schefter that should get Sean McVay and Chris Shula excited – and it’s not that Donald plans to come out of retirement.
Authoring just part of his inspiring story while working his way from Central Columbia (Pa.) High School to the University at Albany to the NFL, Verse first met Donald as a high-school senior. And the future Hall of Famer had some important advice for the future Pro Bowler.
“So, I said, ‘What kind of moves should you really add to your bag?’” Verse recalled for Schefter, remembering that 2020 meeting with Donald. “He said, ‘You really only need three moves. All you need is a power move, a counter and a speed move. You have those three moves, you good.’
“’You don't need to have a thousand moves. You don't need to have this move, that move.
… Like, just do your three moves, add in a couple twists here and there, and then you're good.’
And I was like, ‘That's good.’ I was trying to add in too many moves at the time. So I was like, that's all it is? That’s all it is.”
