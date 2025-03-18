Matthew Stafford Shares Timeless Aaron Donald Story
Meet Kyle Frazier. He’s a biology major, a graduate student-athlete, and a Dean’s List performer entering his final season as an offensive lineman at Georgia State. He also overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in high school.
What he didn’t overcome, however, was an exclusive workout with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Like many high-school linemen, Frazier idolized the Rams’ superstar. Diagnosed as cancer free, he flew from his Georgia home to Los Angeles in 2022 to spend the day with Donald, courtesy of Make-A-Wish.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared his memories of that day last week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.
“Thankfully, this kid at this point had beaten the odds and beaten the cancer that he had,” Stafford remembered. “It was cool. He came in and he was doing good. High-school kid, bigger kid, loved to play football. And AD was like, ‘Cool, come and work out with me.’
“I’m walking by like, ‘What is about to happen?’ I’m over there doing banded or something. And 30 minutes in, and AD is ripping curls. Next thing you know, this kid is puking in the trash can in the hallway. I’m like, ‘AD, can you please have a little couth, a little understanding?’ It was unbelievable.”
The storyline went viral after it happened two years ago. But Frazier didn’t expect it to go viral again. Last week, he took to TikTok to call out Stafford, who incidentally starred at the University of Georgia before entering the NFL.
“No way, Matthew Stafford just exposed your boy like that man,” Frazier said, smiling. “You are supposed to be my guy, man. I’m a Georgia boy. You played for my Bulldogs, man.
“Anyways, yes the story is true. I am the Make-A-Wish kid that threw up in a workout with Aaron Donald. It’s been a journey and I am still on that grind.”
He’s still on that grind, entering his sixth year as a college athlete. And whether in football or another professional path, his future is extremely bright. He might even have a future in journalism because he said the tales of him vomiting in a trash can were taken out of context.
“If you guys want a story time, you let me know,” Frazier said. “Because there are definitely some parts that they are leaving out. Your boy did not go out like that.”
