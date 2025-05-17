2025 May be the Year of the Rams
Few teams in the National Football League, if any, have had as successful an offseason as the Los Angeles Rams. After falling short to the eventual Super Bowl champions this past postseason, the Rams entered the offseason determined to improve.
After adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams and others, the Rams have done more than improve; they have assembled one of the top rosters in the league heading into the season. While they still need things to go their way on the field, they have set themselves up for a Super Bowl run.
After the release of the season's schedule, Henry McKenna of FOX Sports released his predictions of how the season will play out, including the Super Bowl. He has high praise for the Rams, and believes they have the talent to go all of the way.
"In the NFC, it’s a similar story with [Sean] McVay, who has carried his team through some rough patches since he and Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl. L.A. needed to rebuild — or at least renovate — its roster. There has been plenty of turnover from the stars who helped the Rams win last time. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner are all gone. This seems like the year when that construction project comes to an end. And in the NFC Championship, everything looks as picturesque on L.A.'s roster as McVay could imagine," McKenna said.
The Rams have done all they could this offseason to help improve upon last season's talented team that was largely impacted by last offseason's productive draft class. This upcoming season should be a continuation of what the Rams' front office has built over the past couple of seasons.
Time will tell if Los Angeles can make their way to another Super Bowl, but they have set itself up for success this season by assembling one of the best rosters in the NFL. They have also set themselves up for the future by securing an extra first-round pick in next year's draft.
