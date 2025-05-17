Rams Super Bowl Heroes Honored in All-Time Team
Super Bowl LVI. Game on the line. 4th and one. 43 seconds left in the game. Joe Burrow. Looking to lead the Bengals downfield and to the promised land. Both previous Super Bowl trips ended when another Joe, Joe Montana, drove the 49ers into immortality, and perhaps with Burrow and the best receiving core in football, Mike Brown could finally hoist the Lombardi his father never got to see.
Could it be happening again?. On the other side, Aaron Donald. The beloved hero of the Los Angeles Rams. Donald was a champion through the dog days at the end of St. Louis, and Donald held strong while Jeff Fisher ruined Tavon Austin.
Now he has his moment to end this football game and claim the immortality a man of his stature deserves. Flanking him, Von Miller. Another former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Rams picked him up from Denver after Miller left a legend, closing the door on Cam Newton's Super Bowl dream, allowing Peyton Manning to leave football a champion.
Big Greg Gaines, an underrated key to Raheem Morris' defense. Leonard Floyd, a failed first-round draft pick for the Chicago Bears who found new life when finally given stability in Los Angeles.
Ball snapped, Burrow drops back. Donald and the gang comes crashing down, and the rest is history.
For efforts like those displayed throughout their entire careers, Aaron Donald and Von Miller were honored by Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri in his All-PFF team.
Donald, a beloved PFF player, was an easy selection.
"Donald is the highest-graded defensive player of the PFF era and one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen," wrote Macri. "He holds eight PFF records for his position, specifically as a pass rusher, thanks to owning all six of the best season-long pass-rush grades ever among interior defenders."
"Donald delivered nine straight seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade, a feat that may never be repeated. He is one of just three interior defensive linemen to post more than 100 quarterback pressures in a season, and he did it four times in his NFL career."
Miller was honored due to his record-setting mark for sacks in the PFF era.
"The honor of the most career sacks (139) in the PFF era also happens to belong to the highest-graded edge defender of all time. Miller’s career spans 13 seasons, exactly 10,000 defensive snaps, and is still going."
"He owns nine seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade — by far the most at the position, as the next closest player (Khalil Mack) has six. Miller joins Nick Bosa as the only edge defender to rank in the top five in career pressure rate (16.5%), career pass-rush win rate (16.7%) and career PFF pass-rush grade (93.9)."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this team when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE