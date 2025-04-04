Rams Continue Adding to Defense in Latest Mock Draft
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams used a productive NFL Draft to help spark a playoff run far from expected after their 1-4 start. Los Angeles leaned on an up-and-coming defense with several rookies performing well, solidifying the Rams' successful offseason.
After years of notoriously trading away their first-round picks for talented, established free agents, the Rams' front office finally changed their draft philosophy. Los Angeles reverted to using the draft to build a more sustainable football team.
The Rams restructured Matthew Stafford's contract to give themselves more room to work with in free agency. They have already had one of the most productive free agency periods of any team in the National Football League. They look to pair it with another successful draft haul.
Justin Lewis of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft, featuring first-round projections. Lewis believes the Rams will select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee. Pearce would join an already formidable defensive line in Los Angeles.
"James Pearce Jr.’s effortless explosiveness makes him a consistent arc threat. Pearce’s ankle and hip flexibility make him a true danger, but his ability to win with his hands outside, through, and inside tackles could make him a pass-rushing assassin at the next level," Lewis said.
"When the Volunteers’ pass rusher times up the snap perfectly, there’s nothing for an offensive tackle to do but open up the door and let him in the house. Pearce is too explosive and turns too tight of a corner to stop him. He’ll likely fit into the mold of Brian Burns — a consistent threat on passing downs while being an overall underwhelming run defender. However, Pearce’s pass-rush chops still make him worthy of high draft capital."
The Rams should continue building their defense with young players who should have a long future with the team. Los Angeles has already experienced what a successful draft class containing a standout first-round pick can do, and would like to double down.
Los Angeles putting together another strong draft class that fields multiple starters would solidify them as one of the best team in the division and likely, one of the best teams in the NFL.
