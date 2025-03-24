Rams' Additions Make Them One of NFL's Best Teams
The Los Angeles Rams have been busy improving their roster this offseason. After falling just short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, Les Snead and the Rams' front office entered the offseason more determined than ever to assemble a championship-caliber roster.
Los Angeles restructured quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, freeing up money to them to spend in free agency. The Rams wasted no time doing so, finding multiple ways to add to their roster early in free agency, including trading for veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League following their early offseason moves. He ranked the Rams as the 10th-best team in the league after securing arguably the best free agent signing of any team in the league this offseason.
"I'm on board with essentially swapping out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams, even if Adams is six months older and has more NFL mileage," Edholm said. "If you watched both, you know it looks like Adams has more juice at this stage, even if he's still good for a maddening drop every other game. Adams, and Puka Nacua are also a more explosive duo; plus, what defensive coordinator wants to single-cover Adams?"
"Adding Adams while ensuring Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will be back together for another year keeps the Rams in the upper reaches here, and their footing will be further solidified if that young defense can continue making strides after some encouraging developments following last season's slow start."
Los Angeles understands they lost to a better team in the playoffs. However, better, in this case, means a more talented team. The Rams aim to add enough talent to their roster, and a lack of talent should not be why they lose another postseason game.
The Rams are likely not finished adding players to their roster, as they are clearly on a mission to be one of the best teams in the league next season. Another few moves, like signing Adams and a solid NFL Draft haul, could put the Rams right where they want to be in next season's postseason.
