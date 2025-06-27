What is the Deepest Offensive Position Group on Rams Roster?
Roster shakeups can take many shapes and forms in the NFL. It can be a total roster teardown, a reconstruction project on either side of the ball, or additions of significant, high-impact players that the Los Angeles Rams were once known to come by as.
The days of building the win-now roster are over for the moment in Los Angeles, but that is because of their roster shakeup that has emboldened the youth on the team. As one of the younger rosters in football, the Rams have drafted most of the starters who are in place. A couple of years ago, they were projected to be a 10-loss team just over a year removed from a Super Bowl victory in 2021.
Now, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have taken this team back to championship aspirations once more without the necessity of constructing a team filled with elite players at every position. Instead, they draft and develop their players, working with their strengths to overcome their respective weaknesses. It has made the Rams a formidable team heading into 2025.
There are plenty of high-impact players on both sides of the ball. The Rams defensive front is young but ascending to being among the best in the league. Offensively, there are the playmakers of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams along with franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
However, the Rams deepest position group on offense is unquestionably their offensive line, a unit that has developed and grown into a quality one heading into training camp. This group is headed by veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who when healthy is a formidable player on the right edge.
Guards Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, and center Coleman Shelton make the Rams interior portion of the line a stout one that brings physicality at the point of attack.
When healthy, Alaric Jackson has been a sufficient player at left tackle but is out for the foreseeable future with blood clots, leaving D.J. Humphries as the current projected starting left tackle. The depth has improved as well with Beaux Limmer as the backup center and young players such as Warren McClendon, KT Leveston, and Humphries.
Overall, this is the unit that will make or break the Rams offense in 2025 and as for the rest of the roster, it is the trenches that will be the strength of this young team in what could be a successful season.
