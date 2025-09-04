WATCH: Rams Alaric Jackson 2025 Week One Wednesday Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially entered week one preparations as they look to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. Before the team resumed practice, the Rams held press conferences for reporters with Alaric Jackson taking the podium.
On Monday, the Rams held a virtual press conference with McVay. Here's what he had to say.
Q: How has Darious Williams has been so far?
“He’s a stud. I’ve mentioned it before, we’ve got four guys that we feel really good about at the outside corner spot. Darious [Williams] is a guy that's played a lot of football. He's got a great concept trigger, really good short space quickness and lateral agility. If he gets his hands on the football, he's catching it. I love everything Darious is about as a human being, most importantly. It’s been great reconnecting with him."
"He obviously had the hamstring injury last year that forced him to miss a lot of time early on and have to start from behind when he ended up getting his hamstring. It was a real hamstring pull early on. I think it was the first day of training camp. He’s healthier. I think [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake, [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris, [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula, they do such a great job with that backend as a whole. I love what Darious is for our football team.”
Q: How much did coaching against DeMeco Ryans while he was in San Francisco and whether it’s helped prepare for this game?
“I think it helps. Both of us, we certainly try to evolve and adapt. Every single year is a new year, but there's a familiarity. I think if anything, it just gives you that much more respect for what his teams play like and how they take on his personality, like I mentioned. There’s a commitment to a philosophy, but there's enough complimentary mixers to keep you honest. That’s why they've always been one of the best teams and one of the best defenses, whether he was a coordinator or as a head coach calling the plays, working with Coach Burke. They're an excellent defense. They're excellent on teams. I expect them to be outstanding on offense as well just like they've been the last couple years.”
