Sean McVay Reveals Critical Matthew Stafford Update
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with various injuries throughout training camp that put the idea out there that the offense may not be at full strength come the regular season. Despite these issues the Rams and their players have been working around the clock to be ready and after reporters spoke to Sean McVay on Monday, it appears the offense will be a full go for Sunday.
Matthew Stafford
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back issue for sometime, an issue for which he explored a variety of treatments and held him out of most team activites between training camp and the Rams' first two games of preseason.
Stafford participated in practice on Monday, marking his ninth consecutive full practice and according to Sean McVay, Stafford is a full go for Sunday. Now, this doesn't guarantee he'll play, because issues could suddenly develop. However, as of writing, the Rams are proceeding with Stafford as the starter, and there are no limitations on him.
To speak plainly, Matthew Stafford is back.
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson has been dealing with blood clots throughout the offseason and into training camp. While Jackson has worked hard to get back, he had yet to participate in a full, physical, team practice. That changed on Monday when Jackson returned.
McVay stated Jackson looked good and that he's trending towards playing in the opener. The Rams are currently proceeding with Jackson as the starter.
The Houston Texans
During McVay's presser, the Rams head coach made sure to express his respect to the job the Houston Texans and coach DeMeco Ryans have done. The Texans, who are revamping their offense with former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, are attempting to win a third straight division title, which would be Ryans' third in three years.
McVay and Ryans go back as they were annual competitors when Ryans was the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. McVay spoke candidly about the strength of the defense that Ryans has built, complementing the pieces they brought in to supplement the roster.
McVay also made sure to credit Ryans staff, citing little staff turnover from last season. This matchup marks the first time McVay and Ryans have faced off as head coaches.
