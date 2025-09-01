Future of the Rams Could Ride on SEC's Newest Superstar
The Los Angeles Rams almost had to answer the question of what life without Matthew Stafford would look like this offseason but narrowly avoided such a reality by striking new terms to his current deal at the eleventh hour during the NFL Combine, and they again avoided Armageddon with Stafford's back issues.
However, these events, along with Stafford's own words regarding the future, ensure a decision must be made soon. With that being said, I have been high on one quarterback in particular since the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. His name is LaNorris Sellers, he plays for South Carolina, and in my opinion, he's the second coming of Steve McNair.
Sellers' Sophomore Surge
Sellers, the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, led South Carolina to their first victory of the 2025 season on Sunday in a 24-11 win over Virginia Tech in Atlanta. Now, Sellers did not have a flawless day. Some throws weren't on target, he took a poor sack for a safety, and the offense wasn't as prolific as one would like. With that being said, he put forth a winning product and displayed the skills that would translate well at the second level.
Sellers has the arm strength, athleticism, creativity, playmaking ability, and intelligence to be an NFL quarterback. Sellers has shown that he's deadly in the pistol formation and is able to make defenses hesitate when in shotgun.
There's very little wasted movement, and his ability to fire footballs off his backstep with quickness could be the tool that gives him an EDGE at the next level. He's also difficult to tackle and shakes arm tackles off with ease.
The McVay Offense
There's one element of the McVay offense that Sean McVay has never had. QB speed. Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford are pocket passers through and through, giving defenses one less thing to worry about. Sellers has the speed to gain yards and the frame to absorb hits. Sellers even trucked a defender for a rushing touchdown against Virginia Tech.
Sellers is able to throw with touch and on time, giving McVay a zone-beating arm with a roster to induce such a coverage. Read options and RPOs would be more effective as well with McVay being better able to use the pistol.
From shotgun, McVay would be able to draw up quarterback runs with Kyren Williams as a lead blocker, and then passing plays based off the defense's concern over Sellers' feet. We could also see option concepts based on the jet sweep. We've seen McVay utilize laterals before, and both Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington are capable runners/ blockers.
Sellers is tall enough to go under center and is smart enough to make changes at the line of scrimmage.
He's also just turned 20 years old in June and will likely be an NFL player before his 21st birthday.
The Not So Good
Now, Sellers is not an NFL-ready product today. He needs to anticipate pressure better, have better pocket movement, and his ability to make post-snap reads needs to improve. This is one game and of course if he doesn't make those strides over the course of the season, my opinion is subject to change.
What I do appreciate is that McVay is an expert at fixing those issues, and again, he just turned 20. In an ideal world, Sellers would play behind Stafford, giving him time to work on these things.
The future of the Rams resides on who they select to succeed Stafford, and in my opinion, Sellers is making a strong case that it should be him. The season has only begun, and there's a lot of time for things to change, but Sellers is one of the few quarterbacks to make a statement early, and I believe Sellers will ride his momentum into an NFL job next season.
