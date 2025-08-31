Rams' Quarterback Schedule Creates Cause For Concern
According to Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick, the Los Angeles Rams are set to play three of the top five quarterbacks either 25 years old or younger this season.
Brock Purdy
Kadlick ranks Purdy second overall behind 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Purdy, who just signed a massive extension, has made two NFC title games and Super Bowl LVIII in just under three seasons as a professional.
The 49ers paid Brock Purdy what he deserves this offseason, awarding the former Mr. Irrelevant with a five-year contract extension that ties him to the Bay Area through the 2030 NFL season—and includes a no-trade clause," wrote Kadlick. "Over his first three NFL seasons, Purdy is 23-13 as a starter, has thrown for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns, and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023."
Coming off a 6-9 season in 2024, hardly a fault of his own, the 25-year-old will now look to rebound with what should be a healthier offense around him in '25.
The Rams will play him twice this season due to the 49ers' NFC West affiliation. Purdy is 1-2 verses the Rams.
C.J. Stroud
Stroud comes in ranked third overall. Stroud is entering a new offensive system based off both Sean McVay and Josh McDaniels under new Texans OC and former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley.
"C.J. Stroud has put on a show throughout his first two NFL seasons. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, has thrown for 7,835 yards and tallied 46 total touchdowns, and has led the Texans to two straight playoff appearances—going 2-2 with a 100.5 postseason passer rating."
"Now entering year three with a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley at the helm, Stroud may have his hardest professional hurdle in front of him yet. Not only is he learning a new system, but the offensive line in front of him is sub-par at best, with multiple new starters in 2025."
Stroud and the Texans take the Rams on in Los Angeles during the NFL's opening Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence is ranked fourth with many expecting him to hit a new level under the direction for former Rams OC Liam Coen.
"Somehow, Trevor Lawrence is still just 25 years old as he heads into his fifth NFL season. The former Clemson Tiger has seen the worst of times (a 3-14 rookie campaign under Urban Meyer) and the best of times (a playoff appearance in 2022) since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in '21."
"When healthy, Lawrence can be a productive player. He heads into year five having thrown for 13,815 yards and tallying 83 total touchdowns—to go with 68 turnovers—and now has a new-age, offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen. It's a make-or-break year for the long-haired QB, but it's one I believe he can handle."
