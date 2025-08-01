Rams Sean McVay Provides Health Updates on Roster
The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with two new injuries sustained by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Kam Curl on Tuesday. Both men left practice early and did not participate on Thursday.
Sean McVay provided more information on the two defensive backs after Thursday's closed practice.
So [Safety] Kam Curl, we were really fortunate," stated McVay. "He's so tough. [He] got his foot stepped on and rolled his ankle a little bit. We will take him a day at a time. He'll be week-to-week. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes felt a little tweak in his hamstring and it'll probably be a week or two with him. You can't be smart enough with some of those soft tissue injuries, especially with some of those perimeter skill players.
"But I've been really pleased with Emmanuel. He's going to attack his rehab the right way and Kam Curl is as tough as it gets. That was a bad feeling temporarily where it looked like it was going to be something. He's so tough, he walked off and we were fortunate to get some good news on something that could have been tough for us and I’m really glad it’s not.”
Curl joins Matthew Stafford as players listed as week to week while Pooh Paul Jr continues to work through what has been a tough rehab process.
McVay also provided a positive update on Alaric Jackson.
“Yeah, I have. I know he wants to be out here," stated McVay.
"I do feel really fortunate that given his circumstances, he's able to do some of the individual work. He's able to partake in jog-throughs. You can't be smart enough with some of those different things, but he's chomping at the bit to be able to get out here and physically compete. I'm going to continue to follow the doctor's orders, but I do know that he's been outstanding. He's handled it really well. He’s incredibly mature. We’re hopeful that he'll be able to play really good, quality football for us. The health is the first and foremost priority. I don't even want to use the word concern, but that's our consideration with him. It’s gone well. I think he's been able to do some really good stuff that's allowed him to move forward.”
Jackson remains eligible to start the season opener against Houston.
