Rams Sean McVay Provides 2025 Training Camp Injury Updates
The Los Angeles Rams have been dealing with a few health issues so here's exactly what you need to know.
Matthew Stafford remains sidelined with back soreness. He continues to be listed as week to week.
"At this point, there is a plan in place, but what I don't want to do is give you guys a date," stated Sean McVay on Tuesday. "If that does change, then there's assumptions that I imagine I would have if I was in your guys' shoes that can lead you to think something's really up. We are week to week with him. We do have a plan in place. What I don't want to do is set a timetable with you guys and then for whatever reason as we're continuing to gain information, that changes. What I can say is I feel really good that this is the smartest plan for him. We're very confident that he'll be ready to roll against the Texans and we'll take it a week at a time.”
Both Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes left practice with injuries. McVay provided preliminary information but we won't have details on what is going on or the severity of the injury until Wednesday since McVay himself hasn't had an opportunity to discuss things with Reggie Scott.
"[Cornerback] [Emmanuel] Forbes just felt his hamstring a little bit. I don't have any sort of updates. When we did the one-on-ones in the red zone, we were being smart with him. He tried to take the first team rep and [Pass game coordinator/assistant head coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] and I were on the same page of, hey, let's be smart with him, especially with a soft tissue. Then Kam, I think he got his ankle stepped on. I'll have a little bit more information for you guys, but [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] seemed to feel like there could be some positive things, but I'll wait to give you guys full updates until we have a little bit more information."
Ahkello Witherspoon was a full participant, but Pooh Paul Jr remained sidelined.
“Yeah, I think they tried to do a couple things with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group today. It wasn't exactly where we had hoped right now. I think the smart thing will be when he is ready to go, and then obviously we'll have our focus on some of those first preseason games. I think we were hoping that he would be a little bit further along. He's a tough kid. Sometimes these muscle strains can be tricky. That’s where we're at with that right now.”
