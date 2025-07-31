WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Training Camp Day Eight Presser
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams held practice behind closed doors as they wind down their final preparations before taking on the Dallas Cowboys next week in both a joint practice and a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
Following practice, Sean McVay spoke to reporters regarding the status of his team.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
After a light day on Wednesday, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to reporters.
Q: Could you comment on Konata Mumpfield's progress so far through camp?
“He just understands football," stated LaFleur. "He understands stems. He understands angles. He has a great feel for space and a knack for space. His route tempo changes. He’s catching the ball great. He’s fearless in terms of going over the middle and stuff like that. Obviously, that'll have to come to fruition when we get into real games when safeties and linebackers can actually light you up and stuff like that. I think from his college film and what I've seen from his demeanor, I don't think that's going to be a problem. Most importantly, he's just fitting in with guys. He's a very mature rookie. I am really excited about ‘Mump’.”
Q: What areas did Stetson Bennett improve on this year?
“How much time you got? [Laughter] Like I said the other day, he's grown up so much. He's in such a good spot mentally. [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone and the quarterbacks have done an awesome job collectively of just being one cohesive group and learning off each other. The meetings that we have, the discussions are just collaborative and organic. He’s had great command of the huddle compared to what it used to be, but what I think is even better is when that ball snaps, he's just playing so fast. He has a knack, you can see it from his college film, and it's coming through here in year three. He has a knack of space and feeling space, when to speed up his drops and when to tempo it down. What’s been most impressive, particularly the first few days when he was going against the one defense a lot, that pocket is collapsed and he just knows where his outlets are. Hey, don't make a bad play worse. He’s done a great job of that. He continues to stack days. He’s going to get a lot of ops in the preseason, which will be great for him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE