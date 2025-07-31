Answering Questions From Rams Fans: 2025 Training Camp
Fans have questions, and I'm here to find answers. Here is some news on the progress of the Los Angeles Rams as they wrap up training camp.
Question: How are TE’s looking? The offense changed big time when Higbee was healthy. Does he look healthy? Does Ferguson look like a game-changer behind him?
The tight ends look great. Tyler Higbee is running at full speed, making periodical catches, using his height to a massive advantage. He's been a perfect outlet to Jimmy Garoppolo, and his presence helps make Garoppolo feel more confident in the passing attack, and thus, the Rams feel confident in Garoppolo.
The good thing about having a player like Higbee is that once defenses assign defenders to stop Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and whoever the WR3 is, who do they have left that is physically able to guard Higbee?
Ferguson looks like his ceiling is Travis Kelce and his floor is Gerald Everett. He's dangerous in open space, knows how to catch in stride, and when Matthew Stafford was throwing the ball in OTAs, Ferguson received targets in the end zone and was hauling them in.
Davis Allen might be a threat going down the middle, in between seams, and Colby Parkinson has a little something to him that could make him dangerous off play action. Even Anthony Torres looks nice in limited usage.
Question: Are Tutu’s touches going to increase? How’s he looking in practice? Feel we underutilize him, yet we resigned him.
Atwell has struggled to get targets and haul them in. To be fair, this is with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing the ball, so his pass comes out with less touch than Stafford's, thus it's harder to hit Atwell due to Atwell's height. The problem is that Garoppolo put the ball on the money on a deep pass and Atwell dropped it.
Once Stafford comes back, hopefully, Atwell will return to the form we saw during OTAs because it might be the same old, same old. To be frank, for me, there hasn't been enough evolution with Atwell's usage for my liking.
Question: Have you seen the rivalry jersey? Love em or hate em?
That's the question on everyone's mind. I haven't, and quite frankly, the Rams are keeping it under lock and key. There was a joke somewhere about the jerseys being something fans will either love or hate, but not to waste time, we have to wait until August 28th.
