Rams Offensive Linemen Praised For Premier Play
The Los Angeles Rams go as far as their offensive linemen take them. That's how it's been for 50+ years, dating back to Chuck Knox's first tenure in charge of the team.
In 2024, the offensive line came through for the team, especially tackles Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, whose work protecting Matthew Stafford, clearing the way for Kyren Williams, and actions during screen plays opened up the offense enough to deliver Sean McVay his fourth NFC West title.
As a result of their efforts, both men were named as top 32 tackles in the NFL, with Jackson coming in 19th and Havenstein coming in 28th in a list put together by Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday.
Jackson, a UDFA gem out of Iowa via Canada, has put together an impressive body of work over the past few seasons, cementing himself as the heir to Andrew Whitworth, supplanting Joe Noteboom in the starting lineup.
"Despite missing the first two games of the season due to a suspension," wrote Jackson. "Jackson broke out in a contract year. And the Rams rewarded him with a new contract."
"After earning PFF overall grades of 64.1 and 66.6 in the previous two seasons and ranking outside the top 30 in both years, Jackson finished the 2024 campaign with an 18th-ranked 78.4 PFF overall grade. His 4.5% pressure rate allowed was also a career high and ranked 18th at the position."
Despite battling an upper-body injury to end the 2024 regular season, Havenstein continued to be one of the most reliable players within the Rams organization, maintaining the level of respect he garners from the locker room, especially after returning to play in the postseason.
"The 33-year-old Havenstein's best years are probably behind him. Despite earning an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in three out of four seasons between 2018 and 2021, the Wisconsin product has failed to reach that threshold since."
"In 2024, he recorded a 75.8 PFF overall grade — his second-lowest mark over the past five seasons and the 25th-ranked figure among offensive tackles. Havenstein remains among the better run-blocking offensive tackles after posting a 79.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 to rank 13th among offensive tackles."
Havenstein is the only player on the Rams who played in St. Louis, a testament to his longevity.
