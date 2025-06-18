This Rams Veteran Faces a Make-or-Break Season
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled a solid roster this offseason. However, some players are facing added pressure this season. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus listed one player from each team facing a make-or-break season.
He believes Alaric Jackson is that player for the Rams.
"No current starting quarterback needs proficient pass protection as much as Matthew Stafford. That’s a huge reason why the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year contract worth roughly $19 million per year," Wasserman noted.
"Unfortunately, Jackson is now dealing with a blood clot issue that puts his status in doubt, at least for the beginning of the 2025 season. The Rams ranked 30th in the NFL in PFF pass-blocking grade last season, and Jackson is arguably the most important part of a turnaround in the department."
The Rams undoubtedly must find a way to protect Stafford better this upcoming season, as the older he gets, the more he prefers to stay in the pocket. The Rams' front office and coaching staff will keep an eye on Jackson's status and try to supplement their roster in other ways.
While Los Angeles' offensive line has taken a hit this offseason, the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams should help alleviate some of the concern on the Rams' offense. Following Organized Team Activities, Stafford spoke about how the addition of Adams has impacted him and the offense.
“It’s definitely motivating. I want to be great for all the guys in that locker room. You get new players in, guys that you’ve got a ton of respect for, and man, I want to make sure that he's getting everything he needs from me, and likewise. I know he probably feels the same way," Stafford said.
"So, it's always a process, getting to figure that kind of stuff out, but just the few reps that we've had out here today and all that, I mean, he is a special player for a reason. He has been a really good player in this league for a long time for a reason.
"I'm going to do everything I can to try and help him have great success here, and if we do that, then that's going to be successful for our team. So, I'm doing everything I can to try and make sure that I'm as good as I can be for everybody in that locker room, but he's definitely one of them for sure."
