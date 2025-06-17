McVay Will Leave No Stone Unturned to Improve This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have revamped their roster on the offensive side of the ball. By adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams earlier in the offseason, the Rams' offense instantly became more explosive. Still, the Rams continue to find ways to set themselves apart from others.
The Rams will do all they can to find competitive advantages and use those advantages to their favor. Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn confirmed that he and the Rams' coaching staff uses analytics, when possible, to help put the team in the best position to win.
“We have a few different things going with analytics, different hang times, different ball locations, different style of returns, we've run a lot of different things there. I'll say it's a good starting point is the way I look at it and then you got to look at the tape and see what it was because sometimes something can happen," Blackburn said.
"For example, the Dallas Cowboys (WR KaVontae) Turpin drops the ball, rolls around, he's going to get tackled at 12, he makes three guys miss, spins out and goes for a touchdown. That's not a scheme I want to put in, just so we're all clear (laughs), but you have a player that could come up and make something like that happen like, ‘Hey, what was real and what wasn't?’ And so, that's kind of where it's a good starting point, great question, that we use and then we’ll watch the tape and evaluate from there.
While the Rams will leave no stone unturned to find tools that will help them be more successful on game days, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted that he still leans on coaches to help get him through tough times.
“Yeah, some coaches. I mean, obviously, I had some experienced coordinators when I first got into the league, the guys that really helped me out. Then, players as well. Coaches are doing so much to try and prepare for the next game or scout ahead, do all those kinds of things. You got to lean on the guys that are actually playing in those games and how they go about it and how they get ready. I was able to bounce some ideas off of those guys," Blackburn said.
