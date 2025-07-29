Reviewing the 2025 Rams' Offensive Line
The Rams' offensive line has two elements they have been missing for years. Talent and depth. The projected starting line of Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Rob Havenstein brings an air of familiarity to the offense, having all been members of the 2023 Rams team that turned Sean McVay's career around.
Shelton's return has spurred newfound communication along the line.
“When we hit the ground running, it’s just that," stated Havenstein. "I've obviously played next to [OL Kevin Dotson] ‘K-Dot’ for a lot of years. I have a lot of experience next to Coleman [Shelton], whether he’s at guard or center. Steve's [OL Steve Avila] been playing a lot of ball for us, and just knowing how those guys think and react to certain situations, we can clean things up in the meeting room a little faster."
"We don't have to learn how each other speaks and thinks about football, about offensive line play, about different blocks, different schemes. All that’s experience and we know what we're doing. We can all speak the same language a little faster and hopefully get us back to all working together as a unit and things like that.”
On top of that, the team has two swing tackles in D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon Jr and an experienced center/ guard in Beaux Limmer.
However, there are some concerns as the Rams' defensive line has been on the attack and they have gotten into the backfield. At the same time, they just put on the pads, so they deserve some grace.
The good news is that the offensive line is dangerous in open space and has done a great job setting up runs, adjusting to the styles of Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter.
The best thing is that what ended the Rams' season in 2024 is the thing they fixed in 2025. The Rams were a play away from defeating the Eagles until a missed assignment by Limmer and Dotson allowed Jalen Carter to sack Matthew Stafford.
Shelton has established clear lines of communication across the line to ensure that mistake does not happen.
“It's huge," stated Sean McVay. "The command, the communication, that's just such an important part. You've heard us talk about it before, that rapport between the center and the quarterback, and you know how that echoes from inside out. You hear our guards communicating more. I think it'll be great. I have so much confidence in what [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer’s going to be for our football team down the line."
"I think for him to be able to see how Coleman runs the show will only make him better and he'll get a chance to be able to play some guard as well. But it was awesome. I love Coleman and it was great to be able to get him back in general throughout the spring, and he picked up where he left off, and we look forward to getting the pads on. But he's a stud and he represents everything that we're looking for.”
It's a full go for the offensive line in 2025.
