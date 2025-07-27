Sean McVay Provides Health Updates on Rams Roster
After Saturday's practice, Sean McVay gave updates on three players.
Matthew Stafford will miss more time as he deals with back soreness.
"A little update on [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford], he's doing really well. We've got a good plan in place. We are going to still take some more time with him though. Nothing that's changed in terms of the setback. I probably spoke a little bit too soon, but the ultimate goal is Houston and being mindful of that. So we'll take it a week at a time with him. I did want to be able to let you guys know about that based on sitting down with [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and with Matthew and talking with Dr. Watkins, feel like that's the smart thing to do. A week at a time with him.”
McVay went on to confirm Stafford will not participate in practice next week as the Rams transition to pads.
“No, do not anticipate that but I don't have any more concerns," stated McVay.
"The goal in mind is Houston and I do think that this is the best plan for him and I wanted to let you guys know about that. I’m not a doctor, so I’m giving you the information that I know. It does not worry me. What I probably should have done is say we're taking it a week at a time, but I don't have any reason to be concerned based on the information that's been given. With that being said, I don't think we can be smart enough with somebody like Matthew and I think it's best for him, best for our football team. That's the plan that we'll have moving forward. I know that will surprise people, but I did want to at least let you guys know as we're being fluid with this, but I don't have any reason for concern. I do think it's the smart thing just based on September 7th or whenever the date of our opener is with that being the main goal in mind for us.”
The goal for the Rams remains getting Stafford ready for week one. While McVay has yet to confirm, based on prior behavior, Stafford will not play in the preseason so only time will tell how this extended absence affects his performances.
McVay also provided updates on two players who have been held out of practice.
“Yeah, we're just being smart with [Linebacker] ‘Pooh’ [Chris Paul Jr.]. He’s got a little bit of a calf [problem]. [Cornerback] Ahkello [Witherspoon] is just feeling a little something so he'll be day-to-day.”
Witherspoon is the most senior player on the defense.
