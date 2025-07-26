WATCH: Sean McVay Speaks After 2025 Training Camp Day Four
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their fourth practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, working out in jerseys and shorts as the team completed their initial phase of training camp.
After practice, Sean McVay took time to answer questions from reporters.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Friday, Rams STC Chase Blackburn answered questions from the media.
Q: What did you see from the punt return game last season that led him to believe that competition may be in the best interest of the team?
“I think we're always trying to strive for competition. I don't know that there was any one thing or anything like that. I thought Xavier did a really good job. Obviously he had a lot of value in a lot of different roles too, of being kick returner, gunner, punt returner, playing on kickoff, making tackles. I think there's some versatility and things that he showed outside of just the return position. When you look at the career that Covey’s had, and I've studied him for a long time, he is one of the guys that I had highly rated coming out of college and free agency and different things. I think just in general you want to make your football team better and so iron sharpening iron is the best way to do it.”
Q: What are your early impressions of Britain Covey and Xavier Smith?
“I think first and foremost you feel really confident with both of them. Obviously, they both have experience in games and have put a lot of good stuff on tape and so it's going to be a great competition.”
Q: What strides have you seen from Joshua Karty this offseason?
"I think the comfortability of just of having the reps, being in those moments, having the same snapper and holder. The confidence that's built in the off season together and training camp together. Going through it and having those, knowing that he has the confidence and the complete trust of all his teammates too. I think that's, that always helps.”
Q: Has the kickoff rule change has produced better results in regards to player safety?
“Yeah, I mean all the data that we got from the safety commission was positive. So, I think it took a lot of long speed yardage off of guys, high speed collisions, things of that nature and it showed up.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE